Some Guilford County Schools students to continue using city transportation amid school bus driver shortage

GREENSBORO — Students at eight local schools will continue to have to find their own way to school, including using free transportation on two city bus systems, amid a school bus driver shortage.
Guilford County Schools said in a news release Friday afternoon that it continues to struggle to cover all of its bus routes as nearly one-third of the district's drivers are unavailable due to illness, hard-to-fill vacancies, and leaves of absence.
Therefore, school bus service remains suspended for eight high schools along city bus lines: Andrews, High Point Central and Kearns Academy in High Point and Dudley, Grimsley, Page, Smith and The Academy at Smith in Greensboro.
The district said it is continuing its partnership with the transportation departments in both cities to offer students free rides. The program is covered by money from the district's state transportation funds, as well as other allowable district funds.
The busing changes do not affect elementary or middle school students, high school students whose schools are outside of city boundaries and don’t have access to public transportation, high school students with disabilities who receive special transportation, or magnet school students.
The original plan was to suspend service for two weeks. It wasn't clear Friday how much longer that suspension would last.
According to data on the Greensboro Transit Agency website, an average of a little more than 100 Greensboro students used public transportation from Jan. 10-14, the first week of the program. Similar data was not available for High Point. There's no data for this week because students switched to remote learning due to the threat of bad weather.
“The past several days have proven what many of us already knew: public transportation is safe and efficient,” Deena Hayes-Greene, chairwoman of the Guilford County Board of Education, said in the release. “While we are patiently waiting for our bus drivers to recover and get back in the driver’s seat, we’re thankful we can work with our municipalities to provide this option.”
Along with city bus service, students at affected schools can use district shuttle services at a limited number of apartment complexes and neighborhoods. The shuttles will be driven by school staff who hold all required qualifications to drive a school bus and who have volunteered to help, the district said.
Guilford County Schools has 480 bus routes with buses typically traveling 41,000 miles and transporting nearly 39,000 students daily, the district said.
In all, the district has 28 regular and specialty high schools, such as early and middle colleges.
Public bus information
Greensboro Transportation Agency: Find the best route using Google Maps for Android or Google Maps for Apple, which have a direct connection to GTA.
High Point Transit: Find the best route using the HPT Moovit tool.
The district said parents and guardians can also find more information at www.gcsnc.com or by calling the Transportation hotline at 888-511-4427 beginning at 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.