Some Guilford County Schools students to continue using city transportation amid school bus driver shortage

According to data on the Greensboro Transit Agency website, an average of a little more than 100 Greensboro students used public transportation from Jan. 10-14, the first week of the program. Similar data was not available for High Point. There's no data for this week because students switched to remote learning due to the threat of bad weather.

“The past several days have proven what many of us already knew: public transportation is safe and efficient,” Deena Hayes-Greene, chairwoman of the Guilford County Board of Education, said in the release. “While we are patiently waiting for our bus drivers to recover and get back in the driver’s seat, we’re thankful we can work with our municipalities to provide this option.”

Along with city bus service, students at affected schools can use district shuttle services at a limited number of apartment complexes and neighborhoods. The shuttles will be driven by school staff who hold all required qualifications to drive a school bus and who have volunteered to help, the district said.

Guilford County Schools has 480 bus routes with buses typically traveling 41,000 miles and transporting nearly 39,000 students daily, the district said.