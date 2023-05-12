GREENSBORO — A staff member was injured in an altercation Thursday at Southwest Guilford High, according to Guilford County Schools.

"An altercation at Southwest Guilford High between three individuals resulted in a threat being made by a student and a staff member was injured," a district spokeswoman said in a written statement.

"The individual who made the threat has been identified and will face appropriate consequences."

Extra High Point Police officers came to the campus to assist with the investigation and remained through dismissal. The school is at 4364 Barrow Road in High Point.

Other details of the incident were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.