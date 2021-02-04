Split N.C. board OKs new rules to teach social studies. Critics call them 'irresponsible'

RALEIGH — North Carolina now has new social studies standards that supporters say are more inclusive of different groups but that critics say are anti-American.

The State Board of Education's Democratic majority voted 7-5 on Thursday to adopt new K-12 social studies standards that include language such as having teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups. The standards, which begin going into effect this fall, are supposed to guide teachers in how to discuss both the nation's accomplishments and its failings.

"Our children of this great state deserve nothing but the true, honest and best education that we can provide," board member Donna Tipton-Rogers said during Wednesday's discussion. "As I said earlier, history is the study of change, and by adopting these new social studies standards, we are embracing the essence of what makes the study of history useful and our nation great. To include racism, identity and discrimination is what we should do."

But the board's Republican members opposed the new standards and said they are anti-American, anti-capitalist and anti-democratic.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Greensboro Republican, pointed Thursday to an online petition with more than 30,000 signatures calling for the board to not approve the new standards