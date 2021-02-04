Split NC board OKs new rules to teach social studies. Critics call them 'irresponsible'

RALEIGH — North Carolina now has new social studies standards that supporters say are more inclusive of different groups but that critics claim are anti-American.

The State Board of Education voted 7-5 on Thursday to adopt new K-12 social studies standards that include language such as having teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups. The standards, which begin going into effect this fall, are supposed to guide teachers in how to discuss both the nation's accomplishments and its failings.

"I'm just supremely confident that our teachers and students can handle the truth of our history, both good and bad, and I'll not deny them the opportunity to learn from our achievements or our shortcomings," state board chairman Eric Davis said during Wednesday's discussion.

"I have no doubt that they will respond with increased admiration, increased devotion and increased love for our country and for one another if first we will believe in them."

But the new standards were opposed by the board's Republican members who said that they're unbalanced and present an overly negative picture of the nation's history and institutions.