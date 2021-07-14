State: COVID-19 cluster at Northeast High involving JV, varsity football teams

GREENSBORO — Eleven students associated with the junior varsity and varsity football teams have tested positive for COVID-19 at Northeast High School, Guilford County Schools confirmed Wednesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the cluster in a report released on Tuesday.
“This was related to athletics and did not affect summer school,” said Janson Silvers, a district spokesman.
The first case was reported June 28 and the state confirmed there was a “COVID-19 cluster” on July 6, Silvers said.
State health officials define a COVID-19 cluster as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period.
Currently, there are four active cases among the students, according to the Guilford County Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow
@kcaranna on Twitter.