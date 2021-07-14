 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State: COVID-19 cluster at Northeast High involving JV, varsity football teams
0 Comments
top story

State: COVID-19 cluster at Northeast High involving JV, varsity football teams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Eleven students associated with the junior varsity and varsity football teams have tested positive for COVID-19 at Northeast High School, Guilford County Schools confirmed Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the cluster in a report released on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This was related to athletics and did not affect summer school,” said Janson Silvers, a district spokesman.

The first case was reported June 28 and the state confirmed there was a “COVID-19 cluster” on July 6, Silvers said.

State health officials define a COVID-19 cluster as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period.

Currently, there are four active cases among the students, according to the Guilford County Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow

@kcaranna on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona
Education

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona

  • Updated

An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

CDC now says vaccinated people don’t need masks in schools. Will N.C. make it optional?
Education

CDC now says vaccinated people don’t need masks in schools. Will N.C. make it optional?

The CDC is only recommending continued masking of unvaccinated people in schools, which would include all students in elementary schools because no vaccines have been approved for that age range. According to state health officials, 25% of the state’s teenagers and 56% of all adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The CDC isn’t recommending requiring students and teachers to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News