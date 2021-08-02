State debuts new school safety plan at summit in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Three years ago, in the wake of a school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead, political leaders in North Carolina rushed to try and come up with sound recommendations to help make schools safer.
On Monday, at a school safety summit held in Greensboro, the state debuted a new school safety action plan that builds from the 2018 recommendations of two separate North Carolina committees, one launched by the North Carolina House and one by Gov. Roy Cooper.
It also draws from a similar federal report published that same year, as well as the 2013 and 2015 reports of the Center for Safer Schools and reports collected quarterly by the Department of Public Safety.
The plan calls for the state to work with community and school leaders to carry out 66 school safety initiatives organized around five goals:
Promote good learning environments.
Prevent violence.
Protect students and staff.
Respond more effectively when incidents occur.
Help people recover from school violence trauma.
For example, the state plans to provide schools with model policies for how to conduct weapon and drug searches as part of the goal of protecting students and staff.
The summit, held at UNCG, touched on a wide range of school safety topics and included presentations about student mental health, school resource officer training and School-Justice Partnerships.
The latter is a model where representatives from the courts, schools and law enforcement agree on strategies to address “minor misconduct” like disrupting class or scuffling in the halls. It seeks consequences at school rather than charging students and sending them to court.
The state’s school safety action plan includes getting stakeholders together in each jurisdiction via School-Justice Partnerships to talk about how to address the “school-to-prison pipeline.”
That’s one of the initiatives included in the plan under the goal of improving the school learning environment.
Judge J.H. Corpening, who has been part of such a partnership in New Hanover County, told the audience that for pre-teens and teenagers, swifter, less severe school consequences can be more effective than harsher, but typically delayed, legal penalties. Their developing brains make the connection better when the consequence follows sooner after the action, he said.
William Lassiter, the deputy secretary of juvenile justice for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, said each of the five goals has its own subcommittee that will help guide implementation of the initiatives that go with that goal.
He told the audience at the safety summit that they welcome people to volunteer to serve on the subcommittees.
“We would be glad to hear from you and we would absolutely love for you to be part of the process moving forward,” he said.
