State debuts new school safety plan at summit in Greensboro

The summit, held at UNCG, touched on a wide range of school safety topics and included presentations about student mental health, school resource officer training and School-Justice Partnerships.

The latter is a model where representatives from the courts, schools and law enforcement agree on strategies to address “minor misconduct” like disrupting class or scuffling in the halls. It seeks consequences at school rather than charging students and sending them to court.

The state’s school safety action plan includes getting stakeholders together in each jurisdiction via School-Justice Partnerships to talk about how to address the “school-to-prison pipeline.”

That’s one of the initiatives included in the plan under the goal of improving the school learning environment.

Judge J.H. Corpening, who has been part of such a partnership in New Hanover County, told the audience that for pre-teens and teenagers, swifter, less severe school consequences can be more effective than harsher, but typically delayed, legal penalties. Their developing brains make the connection better when the consequence follows sooner after the action, he said.