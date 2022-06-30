State elections board votes to dismiss Guilford school bond referendum appeal

GREENSBORO — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday dismissed an appeal that sought to force a redo of the May 17 school bond referendum in Guilford County.

In the 3-2 party-line vote, Democrats supported dismissal and Republicans voted against dismissing.

The appeal has been holding up certification of the bond referendum results. And they remain uncertified until any further appeals are decided.

The May 17 referendum authorized commissioners to issue up to $1.7 billion in school construction bonds, a move that county leaders said would pave the way for a massive overhaul of buildings that would improve learning conditions for students.

Alan Branson, the former county commissioner and current commissioner candidate who filed the protest, said he expected the state elections board would present him with a letter later Thursday, formally sharing its decision.

Once he gets that letter, he said, he will have 10 days to decide if he wants to appeal to Superior Court, during which time the election will remain uncertified.

Branson said a key factor in his decision will be whether he can find the money for the appeal. He estimated it could cost $20,000 to $25,000 to fight in court.

Branson is arguing that public funds were illegally used by the county and schools to campaign for the bond and he wants the referendum put before voters a second time. Counties, cities and school districts are prohibited by state law from using taxpayer money to endorse or oppose a referendum. County and school leaders have defended their efforts as appropriate voter education.

"No common sense in today's world; it's all about political affiliations," Branson said of the state elections board's ruling.

Branson previously brought his post-election protest before the Guilford County Board of Elections. That board, voting 3-2 along the same party lines, decided there was no probable cause to hold a hearing based on Branson's protest. His appeal of that is what the state elections board heard Thursday.

The Democrats on the state board who spoke on the matter Thursday said their choice to dismiss stemmed from finding it improbable that the bond issue would have failed without the alleged illegal activities by the county governments.

The board's chairman, Damon Circosta, said he thought Branson and his lawyers may have a higher opinion of the efficacy of advertising than he does.

Circosta said that even if there were "ungodly sums" of money spent illegally on campaigning for the bonds, he still does not think it likely that made the difference on the issue passing.

Voters approved the bonds by a margin of about 16,000 votes, with around 61% of votes cast in favor and about 39% of votes against.

Republicans on the elections board were also less than optimistic about Branson's chance of proving enough of an impact on the results to force another election. However, the two Republican board members felt it would be important for a hearing on the evidence to take place.

Both voted to send the protest back to the Guilford County Board of Elections for that board to hold such a hearing.

Board member Stacy Eggers said that Branson and his lawyers should get the chance to argue the point that advocacy by the county and schools caused the bond referendum's success.

"Essentially, giving a pass to this kind of conduct, I would see as, for lack of better term, rewarding bad behavior with tax dollars," Eggers said.

Board member Tommy Tucker also said he thought holding a hearing would send a message to other local governments.

He noted that lawyers for the county and schools had both argued for dismissal, but he said he would think that the county and schools would want a hearing on the evidence so they could give a thorough explanation of why what they did, "passes the smell test."

"It would clear the air," he said.

Circosta said he wanted to clarify he does not believe illegal behavior should be given a pass.

"Hopefully, if those alleged violations are true, that they will be punished under the law," he said.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.