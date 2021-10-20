State: Guilford County elementary school has new COVID-19 outbreak

GREENSBORO — A new cluster of COVID-19 cases has been found at a Guilford County elementary school and additional cases were reported at a charter school, according to state health officials this week.
Brooks Global Studies Magnet School had eight COVID-19 cases involving children, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Janson Silvers, a spokesman for Guilford County Schools, confirmed the accuracy of the state's numbers and said that "proper procedures and protocols have been followed" in the outbreak.
The outbreak appears to have started on Oct. 1, judging from cases reported on the district's COVID-19 online dashboard.
On Wednesday, the dashboard indicated only two of the eight cases were still active.
The state's report, released Tuesday, also showed an increase in cases at Revolution Academy Charter School in Summerfield. However, principal Mary Catherine Sauer said the state's numbers must be lagging and that the school is now showing a decrease in cases.
While the weekly NCDHHS report showed an increase of nine cases among children (for a total of 13) and one case involving staff (for a total of six), Sauer said the school currently has five cases among students and nine children are in quarantine because of possible exposure.
"Four of those cases were students who were not at school," Sauer said. "They were already out because of quarantining."
Two students were expected to be cleared to return to school by this week, she added.
"We have not seen any related cases for weeks," Sauer said.
Another charter school — Greensboro Academy on Battleground Avenue — was dropped from the state's list without explanation.
In a News & Record article last week, the school's principal disputed there was an outbreak.
In an email Wednesday, principal Tracey Duhaime said she contacted the Guilford County Health Department — which supplies data to the state for its report — last Friday about the issue.
"After sharing the details of our cases and cross checking the numbers, it was determined by (the health department) that we did not have a cluster and they were going to contact the state to have our school removed from the list," Duhaime said in the email.
A spokesperson with the Guilford County Health Department did not return emails seeking comment regarding the school's cluster designation.
The state's report notes that numbers can change as more information is obtained during investigations. In past reports, some coronavirus clusters at Guilford County private schools were later determined to be erroneous.
The number of cases documented in clusters previously reported at Grimsley High School (five) and High Point Friends School (nine) did not change Tuesday from the previous week's report.
The Guilford County Schools dashboard showed a total of four active cases at Grimsley on Wednesday.
