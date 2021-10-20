State: Guilford County elementary school has new COVID-19 outbreak

GREENSBORO — A new cluster of COVID-19 cases has been found at a Guilford County elementary school and additional cases were reported at a charter school, according to state health officials this week.

Brooks Global Studies Magnet School had eight COVID-19 cases involving children, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Janson Silvers, a spokesman for Guilford County Schools, confirmed the accuracy of the state's numbers and said that "proper procedures and protocols have been followed" in the outbreak.

The outbreak appears to have started on Oct. 1, judging from cases reported on the district's COVID-19 online dashboard.

On Wednesday, the dashboard indicated only two of the eight cases were still active.

The state's report, released Tuesday, also showed an increase in cases at Revolution Academy Charter School in Summerfield. However, principal Mary Catherine Sauer said the state's numbers must be lagging and that the school is now showing a decrease in cases.