State: N.C. college students will be able to receive COVID-19 shots by April

RALEIGH — A sizable group of North Carolina college students will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in April, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

When North Carolina drafted its initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in October 2020, college students were listed as a priority, just ahead of the general public. That's because college students had the ability to rapidly contribute to community spread and fuel outbreaks through off-campus parties.

But in January, North Carolina bumped the group from the priority list amid a backlash from state lawmakers and encouragement from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give stronger preference to older adults and those working in certain job sectors.

On Tuesday, health officials released a statement saying college students who live on campus or in other congregate settings will be able to receive vaccines starting on April 7.

That will be received as good news by many.

Since the start of the fall semester, college students have become a major source for transmission. A surge in cases at UNC-Chapel Hill sparked national attention and prompted the college to shut down in-person instruction for undergraduate students after one week of classes.