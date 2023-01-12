State of play: To replace Grimsley High's ballfields, school board allocates $2.2M

GREENSBORO — A future project to rebuild Grimsley High's ballfields got a boost this week, when the Guilford County Board of Education voted 7-1 to allocate $2.2 million from the sale of another property as "seed money" toward the goal.

Board members did not discuss a timeline for the project, and there are no immediate plans in the works.

The decision stemmed from the fact that Kiser Middle School is slated to be built on what's now Grimsley High School's baseball and softball fields. That decision was controversial among some in the Grimsley community, with parents and others voicing frustration that their fields would be demolished and skepticism about whether and how those fields might be replaced.

At a work session in March, then-superintendent Sharon Contreras and her staff recommended that the proceeds from the sale of the district's Pisgah Church Road property go toward replacing the Grimsley ballfield.

The school board had previously voted to allocate that money toward building a Science Technology Engineering and Math Center on the campus of the future Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics. Land for the new school in southwest Guilford County has yet to be purchased.

In response to questions from the News & Record last spring, a district spokesperson said the center could be integrated within the K-8 school instead of accompanying it, thus allowing the option for the money to be spent on the Grimsley ballfields.

On Tuesday, school board member Deborah Napper called for a vote on directing the money toward rebuilding the Grimsley fields.

"Kiser and Grimsley have dedicated softball boosters that have put hundreds and thousands into that softball field," Napper said.

She said that includes professional-grade equipment, some of which was able to be stored or repurposed. Those boosters, she explained, simply want to see their investments restored or replaced.