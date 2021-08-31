State report confirms COVID-19 cluster at Guilford County charter school; other schools accumulating cases

A state report confirmed Tuesday that there's been an ongoing COVID-19 cluster at Revolution Academy in Summerfield.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported four cases among staff members and two among students at the charter school at 3800 Oak Ridge Road.

School principal Mary Catherine Sauer told the News & Record on Monday that 14 of the school’s 43 staff members and 13 of its 650 students have tested positive for the virus. She said Tuesday that she had since received a report of another case.

The state's figures, which are publicly reported on Tuesdays, often lag behind real-time data.

The school has been on virtual learning since Aug. 20 because of the COVID-19 cases, but Sauer said Tuesday it plans to reopen to in-person classes on Thursday.

"Cases are up everywhere," Sauer said. "It's something we're going to have to deal with this year. We're facing every challenge as they come."

Two other local schools, Southeast High School and Western Guilford High School, also were included in the state's report, though their numbers did not change from the previous one.