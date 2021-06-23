State report: COVID-19 clusters at two Guilford schools, child care facility are over

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 clusters at two Guilford County schools and a child care facility have been declared over, leaving no other local facilities currently on the list compiled by state health officials.

Clusters reported at Page High School, The College Preparatory and Leadership Academy at 5700 Riverdale Drive in Jamestown and Childcare Network #237 at 5121 Mackay Road also in Jamestown were declared over in Tuesday's report.

The report is issued by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the report, Page High had nine cases among students, The College Preparatory and Leadership Academy had 18 cases (17 among students and one involving a staff member) and Childcare Network #237 had five cases (three involving children and two staff members).

The state’s semiweekly report defines “COVID-19 clusters” in child care or school settings as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers a cluster over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.

