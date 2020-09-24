Stepping forward: UNCG unveils its newest campus master plan

UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam said UNCG is the only UNC System school without a new or recently renovated library.

The library addition might include additional study areas, meeting and conference spaces for students and faculty and a visitors center because the building is located in the center of a campus of nearly 20,000 students. The addition also might serve as a transportation hub for the shuttle buses that carry students around campus and throughout Greensboro.

The biggest barrier is state funding, as it is with most projects in UNCG's master plan. The 2019 state budget approved by the North Carolina legislature included $84 million to improve UNCG's library. But Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the state budget in a legislative dispute over Medicaid funding and public school teacher pay. Money for UNCG's library project was included in three separate bills filed earlier this year, including a proposed bond issue that the House approved in June, but none of these proposals made it through the legislature.

Expanding the library isn't a new idea at UNCG. The university's 2007 and 2014 master plans both included suggestions to add onto Jackson Library. Those two master plans also suggested that the library addition should also serve as a campus transit hub.