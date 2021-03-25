Story of her life: With 'Black Girls Movement' podcast, Guilford teen chases her dreams

It was like that for the podcast, Clark explained. With her mother insisting that she do it right, Clark signed up for a communications class at school, began researching podcasts and reaching out to other podcast hosts.

At around the same time, she got in touch with Brody Cohen, the creator and owner of Pressplay Studios in Greensboro. Clark decided to hire Cohen to help her produce the podcast.

She paid for most of the first season using money she earned from working at Chick-Fil-A. She's raising money to pay for the second season through selling "Renaissance Project" apparel and asking for donations.

Clark said the podcast is one of the harder challenges she has ever taken on, especially with the amount of planning and preparation each episode requires.

"I think I can be my harshest critic," she said. "I just want everything to be perfect."

What she is having to learn, she said, is how to have grace with herself.

In the first series, Clark interviewed a pediatrician, an artist and a teenage entrepreneur about chasing their dreams.

Her first guest, though, was her mother: Salina Barksdale-Clark.