 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student, 17, charged after bringing loaded gun to Page High
0 Comments
alert top story

Student, 17, charged after bringing loaded gun to Page High

  • 0

GREENSBORO — A school resource officer confiscated a loaded handgun that had been in a student's backpack at Page High School last Friday, according to police. 

Police charged the 17-year-old with possession of a weapon on education property. 

Ron Glenn, a Greensboro police spokesman, said someone alerted school officials that the student might be possessing a weapon. It's not clear how they knew that, but Page's school resource officer was able to locate it.

Glenn said the student did not make any threats. 

"The gun was never utilized, or pointed or handled in any way," Glenn said. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to ban imports of Russian vodka, diamonds and seafood

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert