Student, 17, charged after bringing loaded gun to Page High

GREENSBORO — A school resource officer confiscated a loaded handgun that had been in a student's backpack at Page High School last Friday, according to police.
Police charged the 17-year-old with possession of a weapon on education property.
Ron Glenn, a Greensboro police spokesman, said someone alerted school officials that the student might be possessing a weapon. It's not clear how they knew that, but Page's school resource officer was able to locate it.
Glenn said the student did not make any threats.
"The gun was never utilized, or pointed or handled in any way," Glenn said.
