Student scholarships are the top-dollar priority of UNCG's $200 million fundraising campaign

GREENSBORO — Student scholarships are the top-dollar priority of the comprehensive fundraising campaign that UNCG announced Tuesday.

The campaign's goal is to raise $200 million by 2025, with half of that slotted for scholarships.

Over the past five years, the campaign operated in a "quiet" phase that brought in more than $113.6 million toward the $200 million goal.

More than 18,000 people have contributed. Vice Chancellor of University Advancement Beth Fischer explained UNCG used a common strategy of reaching out to key constituents first, including prior top donors. The idea is for their contributions to inspire giving from the broader local community and from UNCG's alumni during the second phase.

"I’m a big believer in the success-begets-success motto," she said.

Tuesday's announcement is a long time coming for the university. The school completed its last comprehensive campaign, which raised more than $115 million, in 2009.

Randall Kaplan, a co-chair of the current campaign, said the school delayed starting another campaign, in part due to the lingering fallout out of the 2008 global financial crisis, which was an impediment to getting much from donors.