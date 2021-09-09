Student with BB gun leads to lockdowns at Jamestown Middle, Ragsdale High and GTCC, officials say

JAMESTOWN — A lockdown drill at Jamestown Middle School Thursday afternoon quickly turned real when a student was seen with a BB gun, a school system spokesman said.

The lockdown spread to other local schools, including Ragsdale High School and Guilford Technical Community College.

Around 2:30 p.m., Jamestown Middle was in the midst of a lockdown drill when a student told a staff member they had seen someone with a weapon, said Janson Silvers, a spokesman for Guilford County Schools.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Poag called the report a "false alarm." Deputies responded to a report of an armed suspect, but quickly verified there was no threat, she said.

A student who had a BB gun was found, but Silvers said the child was not threatening anyone with it.

Silvers could not say whether or not the BB gun was inside or outside the school building, or how and why the student had it.

In a Facebook post, GTCC said it received word of a "potential threat of an armed individual" on the Ragsdale High School campus just before 3 p.m.