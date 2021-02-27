Students at 3 Guilford County elementary schools could be displaced next school year due to planned construction

Erwin has been doubling up with Alamance Elementary in Alamance's building for nearly three years, after a tornado damaged Erwin's building in 2018.

Two other elementary schools may need to send students elsewhere in order to begin construction during the 2021-22 school year.

The district plans to rebuild Foust Elementary School on another part of the school's site, but has some tricky decisions ahead about how to do it.

The school site is so narrow that running the school while also maintaining required exits and entrances for construction vehicles would be difficult, Sturtz said.

Alternatively, the district could give some or all Foust families their choice of spots in nearby schools, with the option to return to Foust when construction is completed. However, nearby schools may also be relatively full, Sturtz said.

Jackson Middle School had extra space at one point, he said, but now that's being used by staff of the district's middle school virtual academy.

Another option, he said, would be to use eminent domain to seize land next to Foust to allow enough space for vehicles to comfortably get in and out while school is still going on in the old Foust building.