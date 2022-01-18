 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students to learn remotely Wednesday, Guilford County Schools says
Students to learn remotely Wednesday, Guilford County Schools says

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely on Wednesday due to road conditions after the weekend storm, the district said.

A number of secondary roads have still not been cleared and there are still icy areas, creating unsafe travel conditions, the district said Tuesday afternoon in a news release. 

Students should log into Canvas to find information about schedules for live instruction. All in-person athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled, the district said.

The district said instructional staff may report to work if it is safe to do so or work remotely. Essential maintenance and custodial personnel should work with their supervisors to report to work safely, and all other staff may report to work, work remotely, if eligible to do so, take leave, or make up the time, the district said.



