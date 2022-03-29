 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Students won't need to use public buses starting Monday, Guilford County Schools says

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Students at eight high schools who had to use a city bus to get to school since January will be able to use a regular school bus starting on Monday, Guilford County Schools says.

The district had to partner with the cities of Greensboro and High Point to help get students to classes due to a school bus driver shortage.

Students were affected at Page High, Grimsley High, Smith High, Dudley High, Andrews High, Kearns Academy, High Point Central High, and The Academy at Smith. While they'll still have the option to ride city buses for free, they will be able to take a regular school bus now, the district said Tuesday in a news release.

The district said it is now able to staff enough buses for those routes due to several factors, including a decline in COVID-19 cases, improved absence rates after a perfect attendance bonus was instituted and new bus drivers being hired.

“We are pleased to be able to resume bus service to all of our students, but I think it is important to remember that our work continues to ensure we can sustain student transportation,” Michelle Reed, the district's chief operations officer, said in the release. “Like districts across the country, we are still experiencing a historic bus driver shortage.”

People are also reading…

While the district has hired 16 new drivers, it still needs 54 to be fully staffed, according to the release.

Bus riders at the eight affected high schools can get updated school bus route information in the Here Comes the Bus app. Schools will be giving out new bus route information. Students who have been using the temporary school shuttles will be moved back to regular school bus service.

0 Comments

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guilford County Schools calling for state to help districts switch to electric buses

Guilford County Schools calling for state to help districts switch to electric buses

Electric buses can provide major savings in maintenance, due to a simpler drive-train with fewer parts, and in fuel costs, because electricity is significantly cheaper to buy than diesel. However, the sticker prices for the buses are also higher. Whether a buyer can make back that difference long term in maintenance and fuel costs depends on factors like total miles driven and the specifics of the purchase deal.

'To the moon': HPU announces plans for more schools, $400M expansion

'To the moon': HPU announces plans for more schools, $400M expansion

President Nido Qubein said the school's Board of Trustees had approved earlier Wednesday morning a commitment to spend the $400 million by 2025, adding that "not one cent" will be borrowed to pay for the projects. While the university has $100 million in debt, it's pushing $800 million in net assets.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Full scale of deadly pileup in Pennsylvania visible after snow squall passes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert