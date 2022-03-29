Students won't need to use public buses starting Monday, Guilford County Schools says

GREENSBORO — Students at eight high schools who had to use a city bus to get to school since January will be able to use a regular school bus starting on Monday, Guilford County Schools says.

The district had to partner with the cities of Greensboro and High Point to help get students to classes due to a school bus driver shortage.

Students were affected at Page High, Grimsley High, Smith High, Dudley High, Andrews High, Kearns Academy, High Point Central High, and The Academy at Smith. While they'll still have the option to ride city buses for free, they will be able to take a regular school bus now, the district said Tuesday in a news release.

The district said it is now able to staff enough buses for those routes due to several factors, including a decline in COVID-19 cases, improved absence rates after a perfect attendance bonus was instituted and new bus drivers being hired.

“We are pleased to be able to resume bus service to all of our students, but I think it is important to remember that our work continues to ensure we can sustain student transportation,” Michelle Reed, the district's chief operations officer, said in the release. “Like districts across the country, we are still experiencing a historic bus driver shortage.”

While the district has hired 16 new drivers, it still needs 54 to be fully staffed, according to the release.

Bus riders at the eight affected high schools can get updated school bus route information in the Here Comes the Bus app. Schools will be giving out new bus route information. Students who have been using the temporary school shuttles will be moved back to regular school bus service.