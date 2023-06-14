Superintendent Whitney Oakley of Guildford County Schools is recommending officially closing Peeler Elementary School, which has shared space with another school since 2018.

Peeler students moved into Bluford Elementary School's building after Peeler's building on Randall Street was hit by a tornado, with the two schools existing side-by-side in one building. The district chose to gradually shrink the Peeler Elementary program by not letting additional students in over the following years.

Only fifth graders remained enrolled as Peeler students this school year, and they had their last day of elementary school last week.

The district has demolished the prior Peeler building and is building a new yet-to-be named Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School on the Peeler site in East Greensboro. It is set to replace both Peeler and Hampton, another school damaged by the tornado.

Board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small referred to "Rev. Peeler and Mr. Hampton," as "significant in our community" and said she wants to see the names kept for the new school.