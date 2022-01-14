Superintendent Sharon Contreras leaving Guilford County Schools at end of academic year

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced in a message to district employees today that she will be leaving at the end of the academic year to take a job with The Innovation Project.

She will start work there in August, the district said in a news release.

"I'm just still, very overwhelmed and sad, and at the same time, I understand people have careers too," school board member Khem Irby said in a brief interview. "She is just a great person to work with and she will be missed."

Here is the statement Contreras sent today to district employees:

Dear GCS employees,

Today, I am making the bittersweet announcement that I have taken a new role as CEO of The Innovation Project, which brings together forward-thinking North Carolina school district superintendents to find and implement innovative and transformative practices in public education so that students and their communities can thrive. It is a mission that is close to my heart, and one that I feel will allow me to continue the great work we have done here and expand it to reach even more districts across the state.