Survey finds support for keeping police in Wake schools. Critics question the data.

"There's a segment of the community that feels like the SRO survey, that some of the questions were defective or misleading, so I do want to acknowledge that sentiment," school board chairman Keith Sutton said at Wednesday's safety meeting.

But Sutton said that the survey won't be the only way that Wake will get input from the community before a decision is made about the SRO program. District staff will hold focus group meetings with different groups, including parents, students, teachers, community members and law enforcement officers.

The district will randomly select some people to be invited to attend the meetings. Board members asked that the focus groups also include people who have had negative experiences with school resource officers.

"Have you all thought about how to ensure the group does absolutely include people who've been negatively, as well as positively, impacted by SRO officers so that we have focus groups that are absolutely sharing their lived experiences and the variance of their lived experience with SRO officers?" asked board member Monika Johnson-Hostler.

SRO survey results

• Most respondents reported that the presence of the SRO makes the school more safe, ranging from 67.7% for students to 87.2% for parents.