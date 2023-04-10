GREENSBORO — Policy changes that set goals for energy sustainability and conservation, including recycling and using renewable energy sources, passed the Guilford County Board of Education on a unanimous vote last week.

The changes call for the district to reduce, reuse and recycle and maximize the use of biodegradable or recycled products, low or zero emission vehicles, and renewable energy sources. It also calls for integrating the concept of resource conservation — including waste reduction and recycling — into the curriculum for students.

As far as school construction, it calls for new projects to meet standards set for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification at a minimum, with renovation and upgrade projects also designed to meet LEED-certified criteria when possible.

LEED is a rating system from the nonprofit United States Green Building Council. Construction projects can earn points toward a better rating via environmentally-friendly practices.

"With the climate crisis approaching more rapidly than humanity is able to respond to, clean, renewable energy needs to be on everyone's agenda," said Bill McNeil, a member of the Greensboro Solar Power Now Coalition, who spoke during the meeting's public comment period.

The policy change as written does not explicitly include the three goals advocated by allies and members of the coalition who submitted comments on the measure to the school district.

Those goals are for the district to transition to 100% clean and renewable energy by 2050; to achieve at least “silver” levels in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards for new construction; and for the superintendent to report annually on progress.

However, Senior Advisor Rebecca Kaye mentioned similar points in explaining what the school administration would include in the regulation it has written outlining how it will enact the policy.

She told the board the new regulation reflects the administration's intent to transition to 100% clean energy, and ensures annual reporting on sustainability and progress. It also commits the school administration to inform the board of the design principles it intends to put into place for each new school construction project, with a baseline goal of designing to the LEED Silver standard, she said.

The LEED Silver designation is a more stringent standard than the "certified" designation.

Kaye said that, like many other organizations and districts, Guilford County Schools plans to skip actually applying for official certification, to save costs on fees and because the certification standards sometimes change.

Kaye said that of the six current school building projects in Guilford County Schools, four are expected to be built to "certification" standards, one to Silver, and one to Gold. That's the next level up from Silver.

"Thank you, for the comments that we got from concerned citizens," board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small said. "I know that you will be watching."