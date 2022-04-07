Swann Middle plans community festivities Saturday to celebrate 100th birthday

GREENSBORO — Swann Middle School is gearing up to celebrate its 100th birthday.

The festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Musical performers will include the Swann band, orchestra, alumni drumline, cast of “Moana, Jr.” and special guests, Banda Descendencia Oaxaqueña. Organizers also are planning for food trucks, games, an interactive art exhibit and a book fair, according to a news release from Guilford County Schools.

There will also be opportunities to learn more about the school's history. Preservation Greensboro will be provide a free neighborhood tour, history talk, and historical exhibits.

New South Associates will also provide updates on the Cypress Street School archaeological dig on school grounds, according to the district.

Swann Middle School is just northeast of downtown. It opened in 1922 as Charles B. Aycock Elementary, according to the district. It kept the Aycock name until 2017 when it was renamed for the late Melvin Swann Jr., a former Guilford County Schools administrator who played a pivotal role in managing the integration of the district's schools in the 1970s.

