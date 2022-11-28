Take Back Our Schools-GCS disbands as leaders move on

GREENSBORO — A conservative-leaning group that fought Guilford County Schools leaders over mask mandates, disciplinary policies and a host of other issues, as well as backed candidates in recent school board elections, announced on Monday it will disband.

In a phone interview, Take Back Our Schools-GCS leader Stephanie Mitchell said she plans to take down the group's Facebook page and she expected the group would send word to the state that the nonprofit is dissolving.

Mitchell said because her daughter has graduated, she no longer feels like it makes sense for her to lead the group. And with new work responsibilities, Mitchell said she no longer has time for what she said was basically a full-time effort.

Similarly, she said, other key parents in the group had children graduate and key teachers in the group moved to jobs with different school districts.

She said she tried to recruit new leadership among families of younger children in the district, but came up short.

"You've got to have thick skin," she said.

Take Back Our Schools-GCS first gained prominence locally in 2019 when the group launched a campaign against a Guilford County Schools disciplinary policy change that allowed parents to appeal in-school suspensions past their individual school level, up to a designee of the superintendent. Its efforts helped make it a contentious issue locally.

The group lost that fight but continued to advocate for change in the district, championing the need for additional school safety measures while also attacking school leaders on many different fronts in terms of school district policy and management. It built a following on social media, often sharing insider tips from parents and staff about the district.

During the pandemic, the group pushed for an end to mask mandates in schools and for the reopening of school board meetings for public attendance and public comments.

School district leaders reopened school board meetings to the public in July 2021. That occurred a little over a month after the group rallied outside the school administration building using a bullhorn, yelling "open up," while the board was meeting. But that protest also kindled some backlash against the group, especially after the rally gained national attention and district leaders were slammed with vitriolic emails.

Meanwhile, Take Back Our Schools used the school board public comment periods to call for changes to how race is taught in schools and took steps to register the group as a nonprofit. It also started recruiting candidates to run for the school board.

Of the school board candidates the group backed, both of those running in contested primaries won their Republican primaries. In the general election, two of the four Republican candidates that Take Back Our Schools backed won their races. However, partisan lines on the school board remained the same: six Democrats and three Republicans.

Mitchell said the calls for investigation of Take Back Our Schools' financial activities by two school board members, including a campaign finance complaint filed with the state Board of Elections, were not a factor in her decision to step away or the disbanding of the group. In fact, she said, it brought some welcome publicity.

Still, Mitchell believes the activity played a role in discouraging others from wanting to take on the leadership for the group.

"Of course they don't want to jump into the line of fire," she said. "I’m sure there will be some other parent group that will step up."