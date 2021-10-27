Talk about mobile meals. Robots now deliver food on N.C. A&T's campus in Greensboro

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Right now the robots are delivering from three campus restaurants: Qdoba, 1891 Bistro and the newly opened Paavo’s Pizza.

Brian Powell, manager of the A&T Paavo's Pizza location, said he found out about two months ago that he would be working with robots.

"It was really exciting to see the robots on campus," he said. "But I was really nervous about how it would work."

He's been pleasantly surprised, he said, by their intelligence and their speed.

Still, there have been some glitches. They have run into some problems related to networking and communication issues with the robots and with the tablets and cellular device used with them. Turns out there's a bit of a reception dead spot just outside Paavo's.

"It hasn't been anything that has stopped the program massively," he said. It's just been small glitches due to the network, he said.

When 6E436 finished its pizza delivery it returned to Williams Dining Hall to wait outside of Qdoba. Around the other side of Williams, another bot, 6E655 set out from Paavo's carrying another pizza.