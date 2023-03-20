GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools has agreed to pay a high-school student and her mother $90,000, and also to begin sexual harassment training for students, as part of a settlement with the teen, who her attorney said was sexually abused by a male student on a school bus in 2021.

The settlement with the district followed a complaint letter sent by Laura Dunn, the girl's attorney, and a voluntary mediation between the family and the school district. No lawsuit was filed.

In an interview with the News & Record, the student said she felt educating students on the definition of consent could have helped prevent the situation.

"I think that some people simply do not know how to stop when you say 'no,'" the student said. "They don't understand consent."

Dunn said the school district initially dropped its investigation of the male student when he transferred to another district but resumed it at Dunn's insistence. Dunn said the district's investigation ultimately found the male student responsible. She said police have not filed charges against the male student.

According to the court order approving the settlement, the complaint was brought on the girl's behalf, for her to "recover from injuries and/or emotional distress damages" stemming from the "student-on-student sexual misconduct" on the school bus that day, and from how the district subsequently responded to it. It was also brought so that her mother could receive reimbursement of medical expenses and other expenses incurred for her daughter.

As part of the settlement, the student and her mother each received $35,000. The district also agreed to pay $20,000 for the family's attorney fees and also to cover the costs of the mediation. The student's portion will be held in trust until she is 18. The settlement also includes other commitments from the school district, such as professional development for staff that would include trauma-informed responses to sexual assault reports.

Guilford County Schools spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown confirmed a settlement.

"GCS Title IX office worked with the student and their legal counsel to reach a solution that supports this student and aids in improving the practices and policies that guide the district," she shared.

Brown shared that all employees are required by the state to undergo child sex-abuse training. She confirmed that the district is in the process of working with social workers, counselors and community agencies to develop trainings on Title IX and the concepts of "welcomeness" and "consent" for middle and high school students as well as staff. "Welcomeness" refers to whether or not sexual conduct is welcomed.

According to the settlement, the annual training would begin next year and would educate students on sexual harassment and other prohibited conduct under Title IX. That's a federal law that protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. Students would also learn about the process for reporting Title IX complaints.

According to the settlement, the training will include age-appropriate examples to illustrate the topics.

The district plans to present proposed Title IX policy revisions Board of Education Policy Committee this summer, pending the release of updated federal Title IX laws, according to Brown.

This is a breaking news update. Check back later for more.