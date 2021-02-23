Terry Worrell, a former principal and regional superintendent in Guilford County Schools, named interim superintendent for Rockingham County Schools

EDEN — Terry Worrell, a former regional superintendent in Guilford County Schools and former Asheboro City Schools superintendent, is returning to Rockingham County Schools as interim superintendent.

Worrell will begin work March 1 and has an option to extend her contract on June 30, the Rockingham County Board of Education said Monday in a news release. She served as an assistant superintendent in the district from 2007-09.

Worrell, a former Page High School principal who later served as a regional superintendent in Guilford County Schools, will replace Rodney Shotwell, Rockingham's longtime superintendent. Shotwell, a former N.C. Superintendent of the Year, was ousted from his post in December by the board in a 4-3 vote after 15 years with the district. His dismissal sparked months of protest by parents, students, educators, and the NAACP and a campaign for Shotwell's reinstatement that included a petition with 1,000 signatures demanding his job be restored.

Worrell is a Guilford County native. She retired in 2019 as superintendent of Asheboro City Schools after leading the small, 4,500-student district for five years.

