Terry Worrell, a former principal and regional superintendent in Guilford County Schools, named interim superintendent for Rockingham County Schools

EDEN — Terry Worrell, a former regional superintendent in Guilford County Schools and former Asheboro City Schools superintendent, is returning to Rockingham County Schools as interim superintendent.
Worrell will begin work March 1 and has an option to extend her contract on June 30, the Rockingham County Board of Education said Monday in a news release. She served as an assistant superintendent in the district from 2007-09.
Worrell, a former Page High School principal who later served as a regional superintendent in Guilford County Schools, will replace Rodney Shotwell, Rockingham's longtime superintendent. Shotwell, a former N.C. Superintendent of the Year, was ousted from his post in December by the board in a 4-3 vote after 15 years with the district. His dismissal sparked months of protest by parents, students, educators, and the NAACP and a campaign for Shotwell's reinstatement that included a petition with 1,000 signatures demanding his job be restored.
Worrell is a Guilford County native. She retired in 2019 as superintendent of Asheboro City Schools after leading the small, 4,500-student district for five years.
She has worked as an educator for 36 years, starting out as a science teacher before later serving as an elementary, middle and high school principal for 17 years before working in higher administration.
Worrell has a bachelor’s degree in education from UNC-Chapel-Hill and a master’s in human development and learning from UNC-Charlotte. She also has an education specialist degree in education leadership from Appalachian State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from UNC-CH.
She has served as an adjunct professor at Gardner-Webb University, UNCG and University of the Cumberlands.
In 2017, the North Carolina Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development named Worrell the Distinguished Educator of the Year. In 2019, Gov. Roy Cooper awarded Worrell the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
Worrell serves as president of Magnolia Education Sciences, an education consulting company.