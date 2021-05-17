The Enrichment Fund finds ways to reward creative school projects in Guilford County Schools during the pandemic

Other examples include instruments for music classes, like recorders or keyboards, and projects for students to learn about ecosystems or electricity.

The Enrichment Fund also gave out awards of $100 to teachers for posting videos of their classes having socially-distanced dance parties, either in their classrooms or over video conferencing. The idea, the Enrichment Fund leaders said, was to reward teachers for helping keep classes interesting and engaging for students.

Usually the fund helps out students with very low family incomes who are interested in going on school trips — whether they be in North Carolina or as far away as Virginia or Washington, D.C. However, the organization isn’t sure if Guilford County Schools will resume field trips next school year.

For the upcoming fall semester, the Enrichment Fund board plans to pay the Greensboro History museum to offer virtual tours of its “Pieces of Now” exhibit to middle school classes. Pieces of Now focuses on very recent historic events, specifically the Black Lives Matter protest movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.