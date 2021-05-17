The Enrichment Fund finds ways to reward creative school projects in Guilford County Schools during the pandemic

GREENSBORO — Funding hands-on projects in classrooms. Helping students afford field trips.
These have long been staples for the Enrichment Fund for Guilford County Schools Inc., a private, not-for-profit organization started in 1993 that gives grants to district teachers and students.
Class projects and trips both took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with students learning remotely for either all or part of the year, and field trips being canceled.
Despite all this, the Enrichment Fund has still been able to find hands-on projects to fund this year. And it’s laying plans to help the Greensboro History Museum offer virtual tours of an exhibit to middle school classes next school year.
Carrie Reich Little, Enrichment Fund president, said the group’s challenge continues to be getting the word out to teachers about these grant opportunities.
The group held its first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic on Monday morning outside of the Greensboro Children’s Museum.
Board member Rosemary Kenerly shared details of some projects the Enrichment Fund has sponsored this year. One was a recent family night-in event put together by Erwin Montessori. Families could come by the school to pick up activity kits as well as meal kits prepared by Food Lion.
Other examples include instruments for music classes, like recorders or keyboards, and projects for students to learn about ecosystems or electricity.
The Enrichment Fund also gave out awards of $100 to teachers for posting videos of their classes having socially-distanced dance parties, either in their classrooms or over video conferencing. The idea, the Enrichment Fund leaders said, was to reward teachers for helping keep classes interesting and engaging for students.
Usually the fund helps out students with very low family incomes who are interested in going on school trips — whether they be in North Carolina or as far away as Virginia or Washington, D.C. However, the organization isn’t sure if Guilford County Schools will resume field trips next school year.
For the upcoming fall semester, the Enrichment Fund board plans to pay the Greensboro History museum to offer virtual tours of its “Pieces of Now” exhibit to middle school classes. Pieces of Now focuses on very recent historic events, specifically the Black Lives Matter protest movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.
A virtual version of the exhibit is available on the history museum’s website, but the Enrichment Fund envisions a live tour guide from the museum “walking” students through that virtual tour and answering their questions during a Zoom or Microsoft Teams session.
The Enrichment Fund plans to give the museum $300 for each Guilford County Schools middle school class that participates in a virtual tour. Little said they want to reward the museum’s effort in putting together the virtual opportunity, as well as provide an incentive for the museum to promote it to schools.
Teachers interested in grant opportunities, awards or field trip scholarships for students can visit enrichmentfund.org/apply.
