The latest big-money donation to N.C. A&T: $5 million from Google

A&T and Google have some history together.

The university said several senior Google executives have served as visiting professors and mentors, and three computer science professors from A&T have been faculty-in-residence at Google in recent years. In addition, the first A&T student took part last year in Google's semester-long Tech Exchange program at the company headquarters in California.

A&T said that over the past five years, Google has hired 24 A&T graduates, and 27 A&T undergraduate students have held internships at the company. A&T also said Google has made previous donations to its computer science department and the College of Engineering.

The Google donation continues an unprecedented fundraising run at A&T.

Since September, A&T has received seven donations of $1 million or more from corporations or company foundations. The largest gift in that span was $5.5 million from the materials science company Corning Inc.

A&T got its largest-ever gift in December: $45 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one of the world's wealthiest people. After announcing a third round of multi-billion dollars in donations Tuesday, Scott has given away nearly $8.6 billion to nearly 800 higher education institutions and nonprofits.

Most of those donations counted toward A&T's fundraising campaign, which ended Dec. 30 after collecting $181.4 million — a record for A&T and more than twice the university's original goal.

