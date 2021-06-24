The Syllabus: A quick look at the Senate's budget plan

The state Senate came out with its budget this week.

While other media outlets are focusing on massive proposed tax cuts, relatively small raises, how the Senate proposes to spend American Rescue Plan money and lots of other big-picture stuff, I'm continuing my tradition of mining the budget for its possible effect on higher ed.

A few caveats before we get started:

• This is just one chamber's version of events. The House budget isn't out yet, and there's no telling which of the items below will survive reconciliation. And then the governor could veto the whole thing and North Carolina will go without a new state budget for the second straight biennium.

• I keep the Legislature at arm's length, mostly because I have plenty to do covering the schools in and around Greensboro and Winston-Salem. So the items below are things that jumped out at me. It's possible I missed some things that are less obvious or perhaps even hidden. If I did, let me know.