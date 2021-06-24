The Syllabus: A quick look at the Senate's budget plan

The state Senate came out with its budget this week.
While other media outlets are focusing on massive proposed tax cuts, relatively small raises, how the Senate proposes to spend American Rescue Plan money and lots of other big-picture stuff, I'm continuing my tradition of mining the budget for its possible effect on higher ed.
A few caveats before we get started:
• This is just one chamber's version of events. The House budget isn't out yet, and there's no telling which of the items below will survive reconciliation. And then the governor could veto the whole thing and North Carolina will go without a new state budget for the second straight biennium.
• I keep the Legislature at arm's length, mostly because I have plenty to do covering the schools in and around Greensboro and Winston-Salem. So the items below are things that jumped out at me. It's possible I missed some things that are less obvious or perhaps even hidden. If I did, let me know.
• The version of the Senate budget (aka Senate Bill 105) I worked off of is here. The committee report with all the numbers is here. It's possible that a few things might change, so check the legislature's website for updates. (It's all there on the left-hand side of the home page.) The Senate is meeting as I'm typing this to vote on its budget. A final vote is scheduled for Friday.
So let's dig in:
Pay raises and bonuses
The Senate plan provides raises and bonuses for all state employees, including UNC System and community college faculty and staff.
The proposed raises are 3 percent over the biennium, or 1.5 percent this year (meaning 2021-22) and 1.5 percent the next (2022-23).
All state employees also would get a one-time $1,000 bonus this year. Faculty and staff who make less than $75,000 a year would get an extra $500 bonus.
Big-ticket projects
The Senate plan would provide money for several large-scale construction projects across the UNC System.
The big one is a new Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina ($75.25 million over two years; total project cost of $215 million). N.C. State would get a new $160 million STEM building. (The Senate says it'll pay for half of it.) UNC-Pembroke would get a new $91 million health science center. Elizabeth City State would get a new dorm, a new cafeteria and a new aviation instruction building and so on.
There's only one Triad project here: A $57 million renovation of the 1,655-seat Kenneth R. Williams Auditorium at Winston-Salem State. The Senate plan gives the university nearly $20 million over two years to get this thing started.
R&R
Those two letters stand for "repair and renovation," and the UNC System has been begging state lawmakers for money to fix up hundreds of campus buildings. The Senate plan includes $500 million over two years — and promises more in the next biennium — to take care of a lot of backlogged maintenance projects.
Most of the roughly 400 projects (by my count) are relatively small scale: replacing roofs, elevators, boilers and fire alarm systems; upgrading HVAC systems; waterproofing buildings; and other nuts-and-bolts improvements that cost in the five-figure to low seven-figure range.
But there are some substantial projects that you could call big-ticket except for the fact they're lumped into the R&R section of the budget and not broken out separately like the projects I listed in the previous section.
You didn't come to this blog to read about how the state budget is structured. You want to know about the big R&R projects at the four Triad schools. Here they are:
UNCG: The long-awaited Jackson Library renovation project is funded ($81 million). You can read about why UNCG thinks its library needs so much work here.
N.C. A&T: The Senate plan includes $46 million for renovations of three campus classroom buildings (Carver, Price and Marteena).
UNC School of the Arts: $25 million to start renovations of the Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem State: $9.5 million to renovate Hauser Hall, its old student center.
Community college projects
The Senate plan would split $400 million between the state's 58 community colleges for new buildings, building rehab (i.e. major renovations) and R&R.
GTCC would get $19.5 million, Forsyth Tech would get $14.6 million and the other Triad campuses would get lesser amounts.
Speaking of community colleges, EdNC has more on what the Senate's budget might mean for them.
N.C. A&T doctoral programs
N.C. A&T in recent years has made a big push to expand its Ph.D. programs in engineering, computer science and other fields. The Senate plan would give A&T $3.5 million this year and another $7.5 million next year to hire faculty, set up labs and pay grad student stipends. This money is recurring, so this stands to be a permanent addition to A&T's budget.
A&T now has 11 doctoral programs. Its newest, in agriculture and environmental sciences, starts this fall.
Scholarships
There are four mentions of scholarships that looked interesting:
• Graduates of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics would get full-tuition scholarships for four years to attend UNC System schools.
• The Senate plan also increases the state university need-based financial aid program by 5 percent.
• And speaking of, the Senate budget proposes to consolidate three state financial aid programs into one. The Education Lottery Scholarships, the North Carolina Community College Grant Program and the University of North Carolina Need-Based Financial Aid Program will be combined into the North Carolina Need-Based Scholarship for Public Colleges and Universities.
The Need-Based Scholarships for Students Attending Private Institutions of Higher Education will remain as it is.
The Senate budget also sets a time limit on these state scholarships. In most cases, UNC System students won't be able to get a need-based grant for more than 10 semesters.
• Lastly, the Senate budget would let each UNC System institution account for all athletic scholarships at in-state rates if they choose to do so. This provision would mean big savings for athletic departments and booster clubs, especially at UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State and East Carolina. But critics say this plan amounts to a state subsidy of athletic programs.
The House passed this bill in 2019, but it stalled in the Senate.
The Longleaf Commitment
The governor used federal pandemic relief funds to create a new scholarship for the high school class of 2021. The Senate budget would extend the Longleaf Commitment to the high school class of 2022. The terms would remain the same: Students must enroll in a curriculum program at a community college, family incomes must be roughly $100,000 or less (which means the majority of high school grads are eligible) and grants range from $700 to $2,800 per year for two years.
A new UNC System office?
The Senate budget potentially moves the UNC System to Raleigh from its longtime home in Chapel Hill.
Under one scenario, the budget gives money to the Legislature Services Office in 2022-23 "to initiate advance planning, full planning, and design for the location of The University of North Carolina System Office in the downtown government complex."
A couple of sections earlier, senators want the expanded Government Facilities Master Plan to "consider available options" for consolidating the UNC System office, the N.C. Community Colleges System office the Department of Public Instruction and the Department of Commerce in one downtown Raleigh location.
N.C. Promise
The Senate budget continues the low-tuition scholarship program ($500 per semester for in-state students and $2,500 per semester for out-of-staters) at Elizabeth City State, UNC-Pembroke and Western Carolina for two more years.
Money for Wake Forest
The Senate budget includes a one-time grant of $7 million this year for the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine for its "body on a chip" project.
This research center, part of Wake Forest University's medical school, is trying to "build a miniaturized system of human organs to model the body's responses to harmful agents and develop potential therapies," the institute says on its website. "The project involves using human cells to create tiny organ-like structures that mimic the function of the heart, liver, lung and blood vessels."
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.
Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.