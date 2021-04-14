They met at N.C. A&T, married and started a business together. Now A&T's health and human sciences college is named for them.

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T has named its health and human sciences college for a Charlotte couple who graduated from the university more than 40 years ago.

The university's largest academic division will be called the John R. and Kathy R. Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences, A&T announced Wednesday.

The naming follows what A&T described as a "multi-million, multi-year cash pledge" from the Hairstons. The university said the gift is unrestricted, which means there are no conditions as to how A&T can spend the money. A&T said it will put the money in an endowment to be used by the health and human sciences college for student scholarships, fellowships, academic programs and other purposes.

“John and Kathy Hairston consistently demonstrate a commitment to the preeminence of our university through their philanthropy,” Chancellor Harold Martin said in a statement. “We are proud to honor them in this way for all they have done and continue to do to support excellence, innovation and community service through our College of Health and Human Sciences.”