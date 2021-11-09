Three days after voting it down, Guilford school board approves aligning with commissioners' electoral district map

GREENSBORO — Three days after rejecting it, Guilford County Board of Education members voted 8-1 to use a map that aligns its electoral districts with those of the county commissioners' districts.

Board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small was the only member to vote against the map.

Their adoption of the county's "map F" means that school board member districts and commissioner districts will continue to be the same.

At their retreat Saturday, board members voted 6-3 to reject a resolution to approve map F. That vote came as a twist, given that the board had previously voted unanimously to signal that they wanted the school board and county commissioner districts to align.

Some of the board members who voted "no" on Saturday said in interviews that they felt they did not have enough time to review map F prior to that vote.