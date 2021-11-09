Three days after voting it down, Guilford school board approves aligning with commissioners' electoral district map

GREENSBORO — Three days after rejecting it, Guilford County Board of Education members voted 8-1 to use a map that aligns its electoral districts with those of the county commissioners' districts.
Board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small was the only member to vote against the map.
Their adoption of the county's "map F" means that school board member districts and commissioner districts will continue to be the same.
At their retreat Saturday, board members voted 6-3 to reject a resolution to approve map F. That vote came as a twist, given that the board had previously voted unanimously to signal that they wanted the school board and county commissioner districts to align.
Some of the board members who voted "no" on Saturday said in interviews that they felt they did not have enough time to review map F prior to that vote.
The boards needed to adjust their district boundaries because of figures released in September from the U.S. Census Bureau, which conducts a national census every 10 years. The federal government released those figures in August rather than January, due to a pandemic-related delay, and that pushed back the process to redraw district lines, said Jill Wilson, the school board’s attorney. The data showed population is too large in some districts and too small in others.
Melvin “Skip” Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said he reworked the commissioners' map F proposal last Wednesday to ensure Republican school board members Linda Welborn and Anita Sharpe would still be able to represent their same districts if they run for reelection. Under his previous version, Sharpe and Welborn would have been left out of their old districts if the school board had adopted that proposal.
County commissioners voted to approve map F on Thursday.
Also at Tuesday night's school board meeting, the board voted to keep its mask mandate. The state legislature passed a law that requires school boards vote on these mandates monthly.
Board member Anita Sharpe proposed that the board vote to lift its mandate if and when the county commissioners lift the county's mask mandate. That failed on a vote of 5-4. Board of Education Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene, a Democrat, sided with Sharpe and fellow Republicans Pat Tillman and Linda Welborn on Sharpe's motion.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.