Three generations of family involved with fight at Grimsley High, police say

GREENSBORO — Three women are facing charges after they allegedly egged on a fight while trespassing outside Grimsley High School on Thursday, police said. One is also accused of assaulting a teacher.

Laquita Sims, 31, Tracy Sims, 49, and Demorshea Sims, 21, came onto Grimsley's campus along with two juvenile female students to whom they are related, according to police. Demorshea Sims' name was spelled without the "e" in jail records.

A Guilford County Schools spokeswoman said one of those student family members attended Grimsley and the other was a middle school student. Police said the adults never entered any of Grimsley's buildings.

"They located two Grimsley students and an assault took place," police said in a statement. "The adults encouraged the fighting while it happened."

According to police, when the school resource officer found out there were adults trespassing on campus, the officer called for assistance and ran to find them.

The officer, "encountered the group in a fight," police said.

According to police, Laquita Sims assaulted a teacher for interfering, but the teacher is OK. The officer was able to take the adults into custody without further incident.

Police identified Laquita Sims as the mother, Tracy Sims as the grandmother, and Demorshea Sims as the aunt.

"This type of behavior from students and especially grown adults is not acceptable and will not be tolerated," Grimsley Principal Ged O'Donnell said as part of a message sent to parents. "Those involved will face school and full legal consequences. We are thankful to the Grimsley teachers, staff administrators and Officer Kees, our school resource officer, who quickly handled the matter. Thank you for your continued support of Grimsley High."

Greensboro police say they are still investigating what happened, but announced charges against the adult women.

Laquita Sims was charged with assault on a school official. All three were charged with conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, two counts of simple assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, trespassing and inciting a riot.

They were all given a $100,000 bond, police said. Jail records show Laquita and Demorshea Sims remained jailed early Friday evening.