 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Three generations of family involved with fight at Grimsley High, police say

  • 0
Grimsley High School, overhead (copy)

Police say three adults have been charged in connection with a fight involving students on school grounds Thursday at Grimsley High School in Greensboro.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Three women are facing charges after they allegedly egged on a fight while trespassing outside Grimsley High School on Thursday, police said. One is also accused of assaulting a teacher.

Laquita Sims, 31, Tracy Sims, 49, and Demorshea Sims, 21, came onto Grimsley's campus along with two juvenile female students to whom they are related, according to police. Demorshea Sims' name was spelled without the "e" in jail records.

A Guilford County Schools spokeswoman said one of those student family members attended Grimsley and the other was a middle school student. Police said the adults never entered any of Grimsley's buildings. 

"They located two Grimsley students and an assault took place," police said in a statement. "The adults encouraged the fighting while it happened."

According to police, when the school resource officer found out there were adults trespassing on campus, the officer called for assistance and ran to find them.

People are also reading…

The officer, "encountered the group in a fight," police said. 

According to police, Laquita Sims assaulted a teacher for interfering, but the teacher is OK. The officer was able to take the adults into custody without further incident. 

Police identified Laquita Sims as the mother, Tracy Sims as the grandmother, and Demorshea Sims as the aunt. 

"This type of behavior from students and especially grown adults is not acceptable and will not be tolerated," Grimsley Principal Ged O'Donnell said as part of a message sent to parents. "Those involved will face school and full legal consequences. We are thankful to the Grimsley teachers, staff administrators and Officer Kees, our school resource officer, who quickly handled the matter. Thank you for your continued support of Grimsley High." 

Greensboro police say they are still investigating what happened, but announced charges against the adult women. 

Laquita Sims was charged with assault on a school official. All three were charged with conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, two counts of simple assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, trespassing and inciting a riot. 

They were all given a $100,000 bond, police said. Jail records show Laquita and Demorshea Sims remained jailed early Friday evening.

One woman arrested, another at large, after last week's attack on student in Southern Guilford classroom
Our Opinion: Ugly school assault is an outrage and concern
A mother took part in group attack on 14-year-old in class at Southern Guilford High School, sheriff's office says

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guilford superintendent supports changes to school performance grading system

Guilford superintendent supports changes to school performance grading system

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is in the middle of attempting an overhaul of school performance grades. As part of that process, the department put out a survey in collaboration with EdNC, an independent news website, asking people to weigh in on the school performance grades that are issued each year. 

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of dolphins likely killed because of the war in Ukraine, scientists say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert