Three students charged after unloaded gun brought to Grimsley High School on Wednesday

GREENSBORO — An unloaded handgun accidentally dropped by a ninth grader on Grimsley High School's campus Wednesday led to charges involving three students, according to Greensboro police.
School staff immediately secured the unloaded weapon, Greensboro Police Deputy Chief Renae Sigmon said. Three Grimsley High School students were charged on juvenile petitions with possession of a weapon on school property, she said.
Sigmon said the department's investigation showed each of the three students had the gun at some point.
She said the ninth-grader was the one who brought it to school and the student apparently dropped it accidentally.
The gun was never pointed at anybody, Sigmon said, and authorities don't yet know why the student chose to bring it on campus. The school resource officer is working to learn more, she said.
"We still have questions we need answers to," she said. "This investigation is still in its infancy and we are trying to put the pieces together."
In a message sent to Grimsley parents, principal Ged O'Donnell said the weapon was not used to harm or threaten anyone.
He said the students would face school consequences, as well as legal ones.
"We take school safety very seriously and this situation is unacceptable on this campus or any other campus," O'Donnell said. "The best way to prevent weapons from entering our campus is to work with our parents and the community to ensure that weapons are not in the hands of our children. Please note that I will continue to do everything in my power to keep my students and staff safe each and every day."
Some theorize that juvenile violence is up partly because of the pandemic, which forced teens to spend less time in school and more time on social media.
In early October, two juveniles were charged after a stolen handgun was found inside a vehicle in the Northeast High School parking lot.
Back in September, a 15-year-old was charged with murder following the fatal shooting of another student at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.
During a presentation at a school board retreat last month, Mike Richey said that violent crime, homicides and gun purchases have been trending upward and that incidents in schools are part of those trends. Richey is Guilford County Schools' executive director of emergency management and school safety and security.
"We can't have a discussion on schools without talking about the overall picture of society," he said, "At this time in the United States, violence is up."
