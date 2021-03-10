To counter learning loss because of pandemic, Guilford schools superintendent looks to extend next academic year

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools students may see more days or longer days next school year to help make up for learning loss during the pandemic.

“I intend to extend the school year,” Superintendent Sharon Contreras told the Guilford County Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday.

What that might look like, however, remains to be seen.

“We’ve reconvened the COVID task force,” she said. “They are working on recommendations for extended school year, extended days, for some year-round schools, for many initiatives to address the learning loss.”

The district switched to remote learning last school year after the first cases of COVID-19 emerged in North Carolina in March 2020. Some younger students and some special needs students returned in the fall, but middle and high school students only started coming back within the last few weeks. The last group, eighth and 11th graders, returned last week.

Even those middle school and high school students who are back in-person two days a week still have three days a week of remote learning. And some other students have opted to continue with remote learning only.