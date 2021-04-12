To get students back in the dorms, UNCG is offering them $1,500

UNCG's on-campus occupancy fell in the fall semester to 70 percent, then dropped another six points in the spring. Some of that was intentional. The university converted some double rooms to singles and set aside other rooms to be used as student quarantine spaces.

But a higher-than-usual number of students opted to live at home or in off-campus apartments where they would have less contact with other people had they stayed in a dorm.

UNCG, like many other colleges and universities, prefers that students live on campus. Research has suggested that students who live on campus, especially in their first year, have a better college experience than students who don't. That can translate into better grades and higher graduation rates.

"We felt that offering housing grants could give our families a break they needed financially," McEntire said in an interview Monday. "We see this as being a win-win for all of our families and students and a win-win for student life."

UNCG will use a second round of federal funding for U.S. colleges and universities to pay for these grants.