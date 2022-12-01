To teach every second grader to swim, more people like these Guilford County honorees are needed in the pool

GREENSBORO — Growing up in the 1960s during segregation, there were pools where T. Dianne Bellamy-Small was not welcome.

Still, she learned to swim and dive alongside other Black people at a city of Winston-Salem pool, became a lifelong swimmer, and went on to help provide swim lessons for thousands of children.

On Thursday, the Greensboro Aquatic Center unveiled a new award named after the Guilford County Board of Education member, in honor of her "longtime support, commitment and dedicated service as a volunteer instructor for the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s ‘Learn to Swim’ program."

The program offers two weeks of free lessons in basic water safety, swimming and survival skills to Guilford County Schools second graders, who visit the city's aquatic center or other pools with their teachers during the school day.

An emotional Bellamy-Small presented the award to its first recipient: Jamie Miller, a Greensboro Aquatic Center water safety instructor who has served the program for more than 10 years, as both a volunteer instructor and as a staff member.

"None of us are perfect but if we approach our task of service to the people with clarity of purpose and mission, we will be proud of what we have done and what we have given to the people we serve," Bellamy-Small said.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center's honoring of Bellamy-Small and Miller on Thursday comes as the Learn to Swim program, which debuted in 2011, enters a new era. Officials announced Thursday that they have launched the program as a tax-exempt nonprofit, Learn to Swim Inc.

Susan Braman, who is the executive director for both the Greensboro Aquatic Center and the new nonprofit, said the program runs on a combination of city dollars, grants and donations. Turning it into a nonprofit will help it be eligible for more grants, she said.

Recruiting additional paid instructors and volunteers is the biggest challenge to meet the goal of offering water safety skills classes to second graders at all of Guilford County Schools' elementary schools, Braman said.

Starting with 257 students from four schools, the program has grown to 2,032 students from 35 schools during the 2021-22 school year, with plans to serve 40 elementary schools this school year. The district has 68 elementary schools, according to its website.

Bellamy-Small said when she was on Greensboro City Council she voted twice in favor of creating the Greensboro Aquatic Center, in the second case casting a deciding vote.

"I caught heat from my constituents because they didn't understand, because they saw the aquatic center as another thing that was going to benefit privileged Greensboro," she said.

She felt the swim facility could and must go beyond that, to benefit everyday residents.

Also when she was a council member, Bellamy-Small served as a liaison to the board of the Greensboro Coliseum, of which the aquatic center is a part. She said in that role, she helped get things going with the Learn to Swim program the Greensboro Aquatic Center had proposed, by meeting with then-Superintendent Mo Green to outline the swim center's ideas.

Since the program's launch over 10 years ago, she's been a frequent presence in the pool with students.

Oftentimes, she said, she winds up working one-on-one with students with disabilities who need some extra support.

"That all kids are included, it doesn't matter what their academic ability is, that's powerful," she said.