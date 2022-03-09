'To the moon': HPU announces plans for more schools, $400M expansion

HIGH POINT — High Point University plans to add four new schools to its campus, President Nido Qubein announced on Wednesday.
Those include schools of law, optometry, nursing and entrepreneurship. All will need to seek accreditation to provide graduate-level degrees.
Qubein said he thought the private university could begin serving law students as soon as 2024. He sees a longer timeline for the opening of the other schools, possibly 2026 or 2027.
He said the university has financial support for the law school and will be talking with potential donors about the other projects.
In his announcement Wednesday at High Point University, Qubein also shared that there are plans for $400 million in campus construction, including a new library. He added that the university had recently secured $100 million in donations from three families within the space of a month.
The gifts will support the law school, new library and a facility for the university's School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health.
Qubein said the school's Board of Trustees had approved earlier Wednesday morning a commitment to spend the $400 million by 2025, adding that "not one cent" will be borrowed to pay for the projects. While the university has $100 million in debt, it's pushing $800 million in net assets and hasn't borrowed any money since 2010, he said.
Qubein pledged that all the companies used by the university for construction will be from the Triad.
The announcements Wednesday came on the heels of other recent milestones for the university, such as this school year's record enrollment of 1,550 students and the opening of an arena and conference center in September. The university's endowment has also tripled in the time since Qubein became president in 2005, according to the university.
"We believe that God wants this university to succeed," Qubein told the crowd of students, staff, local officials, community members and media who packed the school's Callicutt Life Skills Theater on Wednesday. "We tell everybody that we are a God, family, country school and if that bothers you, we respect that, but this may not be the school for you. The more I say that, the more families just beat a path to this institution."
Qubein even joked that there would be an announcement next week about plans to buy Wake Forest University.
"This campus has been able to go to the moon," he said. "Forgive me if I am boasting."
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Qubein said he expects a law school will expand the university's brand and serve as a springboard for future initiatives. He said that the law school will focus on preparing graduates for a variety of opportunities, whether that's starting their own practice or entering government service.
The law school would be the second one operating in Guilford County; the other is Elon Law, located in downtown Greensboro.
A founding dean has already been hired for the law school, according to Qubein. He said an official announcement will be made in May.
The university is also searching for a founding dean for the optometry school, which would be the only one in North Carolina.
If launched, the four new additions would bring the university up to 14 academic schools. In 2005, there were three.
