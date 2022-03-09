'To the moon': HPU announces plans for more schools, $400M expansion

Qubein pledged that all the companies used by the university for construction will be from the Triad.

The announcements Wednesday came on the heels of other recent milestones for the university, such as this school year's record enrollment of 1,550 students and the opening of an arena and conference center in September. The university's endowment has also tripled in the time since Qubein became president in 2005, according to the university.

"We believe that God wants this university to succeed," Qubein told the crowd of students, staff, local officials, community members and media who packed the school's Callicutt Life Skills Theater on Wednesday. "We tell everybody that we are a God, family, country school and if that bothers you, we respect that, but this may not be the school for you. The more I say that, the more families just beat a path to this institution."

Qubein even joked that there would be an announcement next week about plans to buy Wake Forest University.

"This campus has been able to go to the moon," he said. "Forgive me if I am boasting."