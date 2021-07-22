Top Guilford schools administrator set to leave for foundation

GREENSBORO — Nora Carr, the long-time chief of staff for Guilford County Schools, has been hired as the new assistant director at the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

The private, family foundation headquartered in Winston-Salem awards grants across the state with a mission to improve the quality of life for all North Carolinians.

At Z. Smith Reynolds, Carr rejoins former Guilford County Schools Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green, who is the foundation's executive director. Green, who joined the district as superintendent in 2008, left in 2016 to lead the nonprofit.

“We are thrilled to have Nora join our team,” Green said in a news release. “Having worked closely with Nora both at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and at Guilford County Schools, I am confident that Nora will be a tremendous asset to the foundation."

Carr’s first day will be Aug. 9.

In her 13 years as chief of staff with Guilford County Schools, Carr's responsibilities have included leading the district’s strategic plan development and implementation and serving on the district's executive team.