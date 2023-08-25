Guilford County Schools students, leaders and other local officials participated in a Topping Out ceremony at Claxton Elementary School on Thursday. Topping Out is a construction tradition that marks the completion of a building’s frame. Attendees signed the last steel beam before it was raised and placed onto the school. The event comes about a year after Guilford County Schools held ground-breaking ceremonies for six school construction projects that the county plans to fund with school bonds. As of an update last month, the Claxton Elementary and Peck K-8 school projects were the furthest along of the six.