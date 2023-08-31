GREENSBORO — It almost sounds like a riddle. When you’ve gathered a group of apprentices for your factory, but are a couple years away from having the factory running, what do you do with the apprentices?

Over the past month, Toyota’s answer has been a partnership with The Forge. That’s a nonprofit located in downtown Greensboro’s south end that bills itself as a “place where hands-on people can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment, tools, and knowledge.”

Eighteen Toyota manufacturing technician apprentices have been helping out with a safety and organization makeover for the makerspace. They have been learning about the various tools and machinery there and thinking about how to keep it all better sorted and more safe.

“It’s a lot easier to access things,” said Lily Cherubini, a Forge shop mentor. “It’s a lot more fluid and just sort of natural to work on your project.”

Next week, the group will split up for its training sessions, starting a rotation between various learning opportunities at the Toyota of Greensboro car dealership and Randolph Community College while learning about how to maintain the building systems at the not-yet-opened Toyota Battery plant in Liberty.

There’s a strategy behind Toyota’s choice to get its manufacturing technician apprentice program going long prior to the 2025 anticipated start date for its Liberty plant.

The company knows it’s going to need skilled workers to do preventative maintenance and repairs on its factory machines and on building systems like heating, cooling and ventilation, explained Scott Russo, a senior manager for workforce development for Toyota.

To get these jobs, which can pay about $29 per hour, prospective employees are going to need enough prior education or experience to pass the tests required for hire.

Recruiting enough maintenance workers from the existing pool isn’t always so easy, Russo said.

So they are trying to grow their own.

To do that, Toyota is working with GTCC and Randolph Community College on a joint associate’s degree/apprenticeship program.

For two days a week, eight hours a day, students take community college classes. The other three days of the work week they are receiving training from Toyota.

And the company is paying them $20 an hour to do it.

The program is attracting lots of different people for lots of different reasons.

Isaiah Antis is a Randolph Community College student who moved here from Greenville to join the program. He found out about the opportunity through his father and his grandfather, both of whom have experience working for Toyota.

“It’s great to get your foot in the door,” he said. “At the end of the day, at Toyota there’s many different ladders, steps you can take to grow. And after you go to school for that short amount of time, you have knowledge and credentials you wouldn’t get anywhere else.”

Devante Cuthbertson is a GTCC student who graduated from Page High School in 2014 and had previously been working elsewhere as a machine operator. Cuthbertson said when the apprentice/associate’s degree program is over, he hopes to work at Toyota as a supervisor — which he said is something he’s been told could be a possibility, though not the typical standard for just completing the program.

Fellow GTCC student Alice Schultz, a 2023 Asheboro High School graduate, has a whole different line of interest. Schultz’s dream is to open her own toy shop, including toys she invents or designs. She sees the classes and training as an entry to the world of engineering — given that mechanics and engineers both have to have an understanding of systems and how they work. She hopes to work at the Toyota plant when it opens while potentially continuing her education.

As a bonus, the opportunity to hang out in a makerspace has been a welcome one for Shultz. She’s got a little side project of her own going there already and she’s considering a membership at The Forge once the group moves on — to continue her tinkering.