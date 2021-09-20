Truffle travails lead to triumph for N.C. A&T researcher

Truffles only grow on certain species of tree. To harvest significant numbers of them, farmers must grow both the tree and the fungus — and encourage them to work together symbiotically.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Truffle culturing was popular in centuries past, but revived worldwide in the 1970s when France and Italy hit the jackpot by finding the right conditions to grow black winter truffles and white truffles, two varieties for which those countries have become famous. Prospective growers in the U.S. tried to follow suit in the late 1990s, but despite millions of dollars in investment, most of those attempts failed for reasons that were unclear, according to experts.

Isikhuemhen became interested in truffles during this time, and watched as North Carolina put together a team of researchers to develop an industry for the black winter truffles called the Perigord, after the region of France where they are commonly grown.

Unimpressed by the high-value, but notoriously finicky and slow-growing Perigord truffles, he instead decided to try growing a variety of white truffle called the Bianchetto on the roots of loblolly pines — the standard timber tree in the Southeast — using his own growth media to inoculate the roots of the pine seedlings with truffle spores before they are planted.