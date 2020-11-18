Truist Foundation awards GreenHill $19,000 for virtual arts enrichment

GREENSBORO — GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art has received $19,000 from the Truist Foundation in support of Virtual Arts Enrichment, a new online learning platform.
GreenHill designed the platform in collaboration with the Guilford County Schools’ Arts Integration Academy.
Building on the fundamentals of GreenHill’s existing arts education, the program was developed to offset shortfalls and curricular challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
GreenHill Executive Director Barbara Richter thanked the Truist Foundation for its vision and support.
“For more than 40 years, GreenHill has provided free high-quality arts education to underserved children throughout our community," Richter said in the announcement.
"Virtual Arts Enrichment expands our abilities to cultivate aesthetic awareness and develop artistic skills through live and recorded content accessible in classroom settings or at home,” Richter said.
Although $19,000 does not cover the entire program, it does offset nearly half of the anticipated expense, Richter said via email.
Located in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St., GreenHill comprises 5,000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop, and hands-on art studios for families and adults.
“GreenHill’s innovative approach to virtual arts engagement aligns with our mission to inspire and foster opportunities for educational equity," Cantey Alexander, Triad regional president for Truist, said in the news release. "We believe this grant will help GreenHill continue its outstanding work to better our communities.”
Beginning in 2021, GreenHill anticipates serving as many as 3,500 students in Title I elementary schools through Virtual Arts Enrichment.
Key components of the countywide program include live and recorded presentations of North Carolina artists; live facilitated art projects designed to incorporate STEAM learning for the visual arts, math, and science; and instructional videos for additional self-directed learning.
“Studies show a strong correlation between increased involvement in the arts, academic achievement and civic engagement for children who fall below the poverty threshold," Jaymie Meyer, GreenHill’s director of education, said in the news release.
"At the invitation of the GCS, GreenHill’s Virtual Arts Enrichment will serve as a vital tool across disciplines, fostering therapeutic joy for teachers and students alike," Meyer said.
Staff Writer Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!