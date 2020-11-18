Truist Foundation awards GreenHill $19,000 for virtual arts enrichment

GREENSBORO — GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art has received $19,000 from the Truist Foundation in support of Virtual Arts Enrichment, a new online learning platform.

GreenHill designed the platform in collaboration with the Guilford County Schools’ Arts Integration Academy.

Building on the fundamentals of GreenHill’s existing arts education, the program was developed to offset shortfalls and curricular challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GreenHill Executive Director Barbara Richter thanked the Truist Foundation for its vision and support.

“For more than 40 years, GreenHill has provided free high-quality arts education to underserved children throughout our community," Richter said in the announcement.

"Virtual Arts Enrichment expands our abilities to cultivate aesthetic awareness and develop artistic skills through live and recorded content accessible in classroom settings or at home,” Richter said.

Although $19,000 does not cover the entire program, it does offset nearly half of the anticipated expense, Richter said via email.