 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's fire at Page High School was the second at the school in two days
0 Comments
top story

Tuesday's fire at Page High School was the second at the school in two days

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Page High School (copy)

Page High School in Greensboro.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Students and staff briefly evacuated Page High School on Tuesday due to a fire in a trash can in one of the school's bathrooms, according to the Greensboro Fired Department. It was the second at the school in two days.

Jim Boggs, a shift commander with the Greensboro Fire Department, said the call for the fire on Tuesday came in at 11:14 a.m. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The school put out the fire before the fire trucks got there, he said.  

There were no injuries and no damage to the building, not even smoke damage, he said. 

Boggs said the clear assumption is that a person started the fire in the can. Page's school resource officer is investigating, Boggs said. 

Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers also confirmed that there was a small fire during school Monday at Page. He said no one was hurt, and there was no damage to his knowledge. As was the case on Tuesday, the fire department was called and students temporarily evacuated the building, Silvers said.  

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban allowing only girls under Grade 7 to go to school

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News