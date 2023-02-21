GREENSBORO — With federal COVID-19 relief dollars set to expire in 2024, Guilford County Schools leaders are asking for help continuing to fund some of the strategies and items for which they’ve used those dollars.

That includes learning-loss recovery efforts, like tutoring and “learning hubs,” as well as recruitment and retention bonuses for staff and the continued lease of weapons scanners for the high schools.

During a meeting with Guilford County’s state legislators on Monday, school board members asked them to provide $3.1 million in the state’s 2023-2025 biennium budget to sustain the big tutoring program the district started as part of its pandemic learning recovery efforts, and $3.3 million in that same budget to sustain learning hubs for high school students.

Faith Freeman, who oversees the tutoring program, explained last year that the tutoring effort focuses on “high dosage” tutoring — meaning at least three separate tutoring sessions of half an hour to an hour each week using tutors who consistently work with the same child or children. Some of the paid tutors are local graduate students at N.C. A&T and UNCG.

The tutoring program has continued to grow with 7,979 students — more than 1 in 10 of the total district enrollment — participating already this school year, up from 5,251 last school year.

“It’s starting to become a part of the fabric of how we do school, and it needs to stay,” Superintendent Whitney Oakley said Monday. “Kids have different types of learning loss and different gaps that we need to fill in.”

With learning hubs, students can come in after school to catch up on work, recover credit, and get help from tutors, teachers and other school staff. It’s like a study hall, with lots of added support. Thus far this school year, 5,418 students have attended a learning hub, with 5,901 attending last school year.

The school board also is seeking state lawmakers’ help to be able to continue bonuses funded with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, meant to help the district recruit and retain teachers and other staff.

“Those bonuses have absolutely helped us keep teachers here in Guilford County and also bring new teachers into the system,” board member Crissy Pratt said.

Likewise, the board is looking for state help with school safety and security. Federal COVID-19 dollars are paying for the lease of touch-free weapons scanners, meant to detect guns brought into the district’s main high schools. The scanners caught a student bringing a gun to school at Dudley High School last semester and one at Ragsdale High School this semester.

The asks came as part of a larger presentation by the board of its annual legislative agenda, which included a variety of other requests, such as raising the base pay of teachers and other staff.

N.C. Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Greensboro, said it’s realistic that school districts could get some help from the state in this budget to keep going with priorities previously funded with federal COVID-19 dollars.

“If Guilford County as a metropolitan district is facing that, so are all the other ones, especially the rural districts,” Robinson said.

Also, Robinson said, there’s money available in the state’s general fund, and the state’s revenue projections have continued to increase.

She said she expects the state’s Department of Public Instruction likely will hold a presentation for lawmakers on the topic.

“Having information like this, from our school system, makes a difference, because that enables me to ask the additional questions about the programs that are needed here to continue to operate,” she said.