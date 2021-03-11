Two Guilford County music teachers honored to be finalists for Grammy music educator award

GREENSBORO — Two Guilford County music teachers say that they were honored to rank among 10 finalists for the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum's 2021 Music Educator Award — even though they didn't win.
The Recording Academy announced Thursday morning that Jeffrey Murdock of the University of Arkansas won the award from among finalists.
Murdock will receive a $10,000 honorarium with a matching school grant.
But finalists Brian McMath and Donald Walter won't go away empty-handed. Finalists will receive $1,000 and matching school grants.
McMath is director of bands at Northwest Guilford High; Walter is orchestra director at Northwest Guilford High who also teaches orchestra at Northwest Guilford Middle School.
Both received their bachelor's and master's degrees from UNCG.
Guilford County Schools was the only school system in the country to have more than one educator as a finalist.
Nathan Street, Guilford County Schools director of fine arts, nominated both.
The 10 finalists were announced in December.
"I was flattered by the nomination, and I was amazed to make it through each progressive level," Walter said via email.
"I feel honored to be recognized for all the hard work our music team at NWHS and NWMS has done through the years," Walter added. "I am so thankful for my family and all of their support."
McMath said that he, too, was honored to be nominated by Street.
"It was a shock/surprise when I received the initial email from the Grammy Museum about the nomination," McMath said via email. "The process that followed just got more exciting as we were selected for quarter-finalists, semi-finalists and then top 10 finalists out of almost 2,000 nominations."
The award recognizes educators "who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools," according to the museum's website.
