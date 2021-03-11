Two Guilford County music teachers honored to be finalists for Grammy music educator award

"I was flattered by the nomination, and I was amazed to make it through each progressive level," Walter said via email.

"I feel honored to be recognized for all the hard work our music team at NWHS and NWMS has done through the years," Walter added. "I am so thankful for my family and all of their support."

McMath said that he, too, was honored to be nominated by Street.

"It was a shock/surprise when I received the initial email from the Grammy Museum about the nomination," McMath said via email. "The process that followed just got more exciting as we were selected for quarter-finalists, semi-finalists and then top 10 finalists out of almost 2,000 nominations."

The award recognizes educators "who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools," according to the museum's website.

