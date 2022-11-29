Two Triad universities partner to enhance protective materials for soldiers

GREENSBORO — A new partnership between the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Soldier Center and the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering at Gateway Research Park will develop advanced nanoscale materials to better protect soldiers.

Officials with the Soldier Center, the Joint School's two academic parents — N.C. A&T and UNCG — and federal and state governments recently announced the new development on the Gateway campus.

The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering offers graduate programs and research areas where professors and students work with atoms, molecules and other tiny particles.

“This is a unique opportunity for JSNN’s students to engage in collaborative research that advances the technologies needed to support soldiers and other military-relevant applications,” Sherine Obare, JSNN dean, said in a news release. “And with JSNN’s proximity to several North Carolina military bases, our researchers can directly connect with military personnel and veterans to understand the needs of soldiers to develop solutions from the users’ perspective.”

The Innovative Collaborative Laboratory for Nanotechnologies to Empower Future Soldier, initiated by a $1.05-million cooperative agreement from the Soldier Center, is the only collaborative lab of its kind in North Carolina and the first established with a historically Black college or university or minority-serving institution in the nation.

ICONS will be co-led by two JSNN professors, Kristen Dellinger in the Department of Nanoengineering at N.C. A&T, and Tetyana Ignatova in UNCG’s Department of Nanoscience. Research teams will produce nanomaterials that can be integrated into yarn and woven fabric clothing for soldiers and used as additives for helmets and other protective devices.

ICONS will also use JSNN’s nanodevice fabrication facilities to design and build highly sensitive and selective sensors to detect various chemical hazards.

Douglas Tamilio, director of the DEVCOM Soldier Center in Natick, Mass., praised the collaboration.

“The rich history of N.C. A&T and UNCG and JSNN’s unique ability to produce a diverse cadre of students with transdisciplinary training spanning science and engineering, who are prepared to develop technologies to protect soldiers on the battlefield, aligns with our mission, and we look forward to a long-lasting partnership,” Tamilio said.

Ramanathan Nagarajan, the Army’s senior research scientist for soldier nanomaterials, agreed.

“We are excited to partner with two outstanding universities in N.C. A&T and UNC Greensboro, and their combined research and teaching strengths through JSNN,” Nagarajan said. “ICONS provides access to a diverse pool of S&T talent with the training and expertise needed to develop innovative materials breakthroughs to empower the Future Soldiers.”