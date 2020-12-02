UNC-CH faculty say spring semester must be remote or COVID-19 cases will likely spike

"Deciding now to go remote for the spring will allow students and their families time to plan for the spring semester," the letter says. "It will also save lives in communities across the state and nation until the pandemic is brought under control."

Pivoting to online is 'not a switch'

Deb Aikat, a UNC journalism professor who signed the letter, said UNC leaders are working very hard but are not trained in leading during a pandemic. He said he isn't sure their leadership has been effective thus far and they can't have "Pollyanna perspectives" or "toxic positivity."

"We are hoping for the best, but we have to be prepared for the worst, and I'm afraid we are not prepared," Aikat said.

He said the university learned its lesson in the fall and is now doing more testing and contact tracing, but outbreaks of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are soaring.

"If things are worse, wouldn't you take care of the campus community?" Aikat said. "Why would you have any other reason beyond public health to decide on this?"

Aikat said faculty members want to get back on campus teaching in-person, but it's not safe given the circumstances.